Trapped Californians rescued from snow, helped by neighbors

Katy Curtis, who lives in the San Bernardino mountain community of Crestline, said she hiked with snow shoes for five miles (eight kilometers) to get a can of gasoline to a family trapped in their house to fuel a generator.

“I’m healthy so I just thought well, I can walk and I did but it was probably the longest day of my life," said Curtis, adding the family had someone with a medical necessity. She said cars are completely buried in snow, and it is piled up to the roof of her home.

“We’re just all so exhausted in every way,” she said.

In Northern California, another strong storm is expected to dump yet more snow in mountain communities this weekend, according to National Weather Service in Sacramento. There is a slight chance of snow showers in the San Bernardino County mountains on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento contributed to this report.

