Transit bus leads Atlanta police on wild chase after officers respond to dispute, police say

Atlanta police say a transit bus fled from officers responding to a dispute on board, leading them on a wild and lenthty chase into a neighboring county before it was stopped
Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

ATLANTA (AP) — A transit bus in metro Atlanta fled from officers responding to a dispute on board Tuesday afternoon, barreling through vehicles as it led police on a lengthy chase into a neighboring county, according to police and television news footage.

News helicopters followed the dramatic pursuit of the Gwinnett County Transit bus, which police said took off after officers responded to the dispute around 4:30 p.m. near downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said it was eventually stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.

Television news footage showed the bus striking multiple vehicles and crossing onto the wrong side of a road with police in pursuit. At one point, a police vehicle appears to get in front of the bus, but it kept going.

It was not clear whether anyone was hurt. Atlanta police did not immediately release additional details.

News footage also showed police leading someone away from the bus in handcuffs after it stopped in neighboring DeKalb County.

In Other News
1
US will send Ukraine another Patriot missile system after Kyiv's...
2
Biden's student loan work gets tepid reviews — even among those with...
3
Dutch king and queen get a red-carpet welcome in Georgia, and a chance...
4
Gunman wounds 3 in Atlanta food court before being shot by officer...
5
Older worker accuses defense contractor of discriminating by seeking...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top