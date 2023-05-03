Transgender woman's US cycling win within rules, UCI says

Former Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson posted on Twitter after Killips' victory that the UCI was “effectively killing off women's cycling” with its transgender policy.

Other sports governing bodies like World Athletics, which oversees track and field, and World Aquatics, which oversees swimming, prohibit transgender women from competing in women's international events.

The Tour of the Gila, which takes place in New Mexico and is among the lowest levels of UCI events, said in a statement was bound by the governing body's rules and upheld Killips' victory.

“Tour of the Gila recognizes the passionate debate regarding rider eligibility and classifications of riders set by UCI and USA Cycling and encourages UCI and USA Cycling to host an open discussion on the manner,” the race said in a statement.

Killips, who rides for the Amy D Foundation in memory of American cyclist Amy Dombroski, said in a statement posted to social media that she had received an outpouring of support from those within and outside the cycling community.

"After a week of nonsense on the internet I'm especially thankful to everyone in the peloton and sport who continue to affirm that Twitter is not real," Killips posted on Instagram on Monday. "I love my peers and competitors and am grateful for every opportunity I get to learn and grow as a person and athlete on course together."

