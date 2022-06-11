Trainer Eric Reed takes blame for Rich Strike performance

Unlike the Derby, there was no massive closing kick on the rail and the Rick Dawson-owned colt finished sixth in the eight-horse field, almost 14 lengths behind the winner.

Reed said it's a big difference when a horse is focused on getting to the rail instead of trying to win.

“We’ve got a nice horse,” Reed said. “ He does everything the right way. He’s a magnificent animal, but he’s a very routine horse. And I should probably have not tried to do what I did with him today.”

Dawson didn't think there was any technical reason Rich Strike didn't run well. It just wasn't his day.

“He will always be the Kentucky Derby winner, they can’t take that away from us. We’re not done now.”

Reed and Dawson said the immediate plans are to point Rich Strike to run in the Travers at Saratoga this summer.

