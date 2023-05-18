Train engineers union reaches first sick-time deal with Norfolk Southern railroad

Previously, the BLET union expressed frustration about the pace of sick-time negotiations and the demands railroads were making. Union officials said they didn't have to make any concessions to secure the deal with Norfolk Southern.

“It’s a transformative agreement,” said Scott Bunten, one of the union's general chairmen who helped negotiate the deal. “Of course we would have liked more days, but this is kind of a huge win for us because now our foot is in the door, so you know the next time we talk about this, we may get another day or two.”

One of the key parts of the agreement is that engineers won't be disciplined under the railroad's attendance policy for using sick time. Bunten said that is huge because otherwise, engineers might have been reluctant to use the benefit.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw said the deal builds on the railroad's “effort to enhance quality of life as we become the first railroad to reach an engineer sick leave deal.”