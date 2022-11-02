Train derailment, acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana

No injuries were reported in the derailment in the community of Paulina in St. James Parish, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of New Orleans. St. James officials told area news outlets that about 150 people were evacuated. A shelter was opened at a seniors' center in nearby Lutcher.

Eric Deroche, St. James homeland security director, said a tank car was leaking hydrochloric acid that would have to be neutralized and removed before the evacuation order could be lifted. Inhaling fumes from the corrosive chemical can damage the lungs.