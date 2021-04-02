Train crashes in eastern Taiwan, killing 36, injuring dozens

Television footage and photos posted by people at the scene on the website of the official Central News Agency showed people climbing out the open door of a railcar just outside the entrance to the tunnel. The inside of one car was pushed all the way into the adjacent seat.

In a tweet, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said emergency services “have been fully mobilized to rescue & assist the passengers & railway staff affected. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure their safety in the wake of this heartbreaking incident."

The accident came on the first day of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Festival, an annual religious festival when people travel to their hometowns for family gatherings and to worship at the graves of their ancestors.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the Railways Administration would be required to immediately conduct checks along other track line to “prevent this from happening again.”

Taiwan's last major rail crash was in October 2018 when an express train derailed while rounding a tight corner on the northeast coast, killing at least 18 people and injuring nearly 200.

In 1991, a collision in western Taiwan killed 30 people and another accident a decade earlier had also killed 30. Those were said to the worst previous crashes on the railway system that dates from the late 19th century.

Taiwan is a mountainous island where most of its 24 million people are squeezed onto flatlands along the northern and western coasts that is home to most of the island's farmland, biggest cities and high-tech industries. The lightly populated east is popular with tourists, many of whom arrive along the coastal railway lines to avoid treacherous mountain roads.

Taiwan's extensive rail system has undergone substantial upgrades in recent years, particularly with the addition of a high-speed line connecting the capital Taipei with west coast cities to the south.

The train involved in Friday's accident, the Toroko No. 408 is one of Taiwan's newer models and requires tickets to be reserved in advance with no standing allowed.

In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualian region, Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (National Fire Agency Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out of a derailed train in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan’s east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (hsnews.com.tw via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, a passenger walks along a derailed train in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan’s east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (hsnews.com.tw via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue vehicles are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualian region, Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (National Fire Agency Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by National Fire Agency, rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan's eastern Hualian region, Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed along Taiwan's east coast Friday, injuring an unknown number of passengers and causing potential fatalities. (National Fire Agency Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited