Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage," said Umar Tufail, a police chief in the district.

The death toll steadily rose through the day, and the chances of finding survivors were diminishing, said Rizwan Nazir, a district administration official.

Authorities brought in lights so rescuers could work through the night. Relatives of some of the missing passengers waited nearby.

Passengers with critical injuries were to be brought by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the collision, said Azam Swati, the minister for railways who headed to the scene of the crash. He told The Associated Press that all aspects would be examined, including the possibility of sabotage.

The segment of the railway tracks where the crash took place was old and needed replacing, Habibur Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV. He did not elaborate.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the Sir Syed Express, told the station that on seeing the derailed train, he tried his best to avoid the crash by braking but failed. Railway officials said Ahmed was slightly injured, and villagers pulled him from the train's engine after the crash.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, saying on Twitter that he asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and ordered a probe into the crash.

According to local media, some of the passengers on the Millat Express were heading to a wedding party.

Mohammad Amin, one of the passengers on the Millat Express who had minor injuries, told the AP from a hospital that before the train departed from the southern port city of Karachi, he and his brother saw mechanics working on one of the cars.

That led them to believe there was something wrong with it, but they were reassured all was fine. Amin said he believed the car that was being worked on was the one that later derailed. Railway officials said they were recording statements of survivors, including the drivers.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.

In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in the nation's history.

___

Associated Press Writer Munir Ahmed contributed to story from Islamabad.

Soldiers and railway workers remove wreckage to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, late Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Soldiers and a rescue worker carry the body of a victim after receiving it from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, late Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Soldiers and a rescue worker carry the body of a victim after receiving it from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and railway workers conduct a rescue operation to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Railway workers use crane to clear the track at the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Soldiers and railway workers use crane to clear the track at the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Railway workers rebuild the track at the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

Railway workers rebuild the track at the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Credit: Fareed Khan Credit: Fareed Khan

A police officer and volunteers gather at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in the southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers use a crane to move wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district in southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers use a crane to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers recover a body from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique

Soldiers and volunteers recover a body from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said, as rescuers and villagers worked to pull injured people and more bodies from the wreckage. (AP Photo/Waleed Saddique) Credit: Waleed Saddique Credit: Waleed Saddique