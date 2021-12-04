Traditional wrestling continues as a Friday fixture in Kabul

Each match has four rounds, and the winner is the first who can flip his opponent onto his back. A referee officiates, while judges among the crowd deliver their verdicts in cases when there is no obvious winner. Many end in ties.

“We provide this facility so our people can have some enjoyment,” said Juma Khan, a 58-year-old judge and deputy director of last Friday’s event. A security guard at a market during the day, the former wrestling athlete has been judging competitions for the past 12 years, he said. Just like his father, and his grandfather, and his great-grandfather before him. “It’s our culture.”

Most athletes and spectators spend two to three months in the Afghan capital working — as manual laborers or in hotels, restaurants and markets — before heading back home to their families for a few weeks.

Pahlawani provides a few hours of much anticipated entertainment. The men gather in the dust-blown field that is Chaman-e-Huzori park at around 2 p.m. every Friday and stay until sunset, with around 10 to 20 young men coming forward from the crowd to compete.

Then, as the sun sets behind Tapai Maranjan hill in the background, the competitors are finished. In the blink of an eye, as billowing dust swirls around speeding rickshaws, their horns blaring, the crowd melts away for another week.

A man make massage to the hand of a competitor during wrestling matches in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

Afghan men wrestle as spectators watch in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

An Afghan men prepares to compete a wrestling match in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

An aerial view of Chaman-e-Huzori park downtown Kabul Afghanistan, as people make a circle to watch wrestling matches , Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Mstyslav Chernov)

A boy sales eggs to spectators during wrestling matches in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

Afghan men wrestle in front of spectators in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

A spectator presses a banknote into the winner's hand after a wresting match in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

Spectators watch wrestling match in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)

Spectators leave from a wrestling in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Dec. 3 , 2021. The scene is one played out each week after Friday prayers in the sprawling Chaman-e-Huzori park in downtown Kabul, where men, mainly from Afghanistan's northern provinces, gather to watch and to compete in pahlawani, a traditional form of wrestling. (AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris)