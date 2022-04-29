Trading post: 9 draft-day trades shake up 1st round

A pair of Ohio State receivers went back to back, with the Jets getting Garrett Wilson 10th overall and New Orleans trading up with Washington to take Chris Olave at No. 11.

Detroit then traded up with division rival Minnesota to take receiver Jameson Williams 12th overall. Williams is coming off a severe knee injury.

The dealing began when New Orleans traded the well-traveled 16th pick, along with a third-and fourth-rounder, to Washington to take Olave. That No. 16 pick started with Indianapolis, which traded it last year to Philadelphia for Carson Wentz. The Eagles traded the pick this offseason to the Saints.

Next up came the Lions, who moved up from No. 32 overall, also sending picks No. 34 and 66 to the Vikings to take Williams.

The Eagles then jumped ahead of the Ravens to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 after trading the 15th pick, a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders to Houston.

Then came the big receiver trades, with the Titans using the first-round spot they got for A.J. Brown to take Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks 18th, and Baltimore trading down again with Buffalo before getting Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25.

The Bills moved up two spots to draft Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The Chiefs and Patriots also made a trade, with Kansas City moving up eight spots from No. 21 to take Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. New England took Chattanooga guard Cole Strange 29th overall and added picks in the third and fourth rounds.

The Titans made another trade later in the round, sending the 26th and 101st picks to the Jets for picks Nos. 35, 69 and 163. New York took Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson.

The Jaguars also moved back into the first round, trading picks Nos. 33, 106 and 180 to Tampa Bay for pick 27. Jacksonville took Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Brown in a draft-day trade with the Ravens, sending the No. 23 overall pick back to Baltimore in return. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File) Credit: Ron Schwane

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II plays in the team's NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Sept. 5, 2021 in Tallahassee, Fla. Johnson was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday, April 28. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) Credit: Gary McCullough