springfield-news-sun logo
X

Trading of China's Evergrande shares in Hong Kong suspended

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
The Hong Kong traded shares of troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services were suspended Monday

HONG KONG (AP) — Shares in troubled real estate developer China Evergrande Group and its property management unit Evergrande Property Services have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong.

The company's filings did not specify why the shares were stopped from trading.

Cailian, a Chinese online news service affiliated with the state-run newspaper Securities Times, said another developer, Hopson Development Holdings, was planning to acquire a majority share in Evergrande Property Services Group.

Trading in Hopson's shares also was suspended Monday in Hong Kong, “pending the release of announcement(s) in relation to a major transaction of the company under which the company agreed to acquire the shares of a company . . . listed on the stock exchange," it said in a filing.

Evergrande has been struggling to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. The company owes billions to banks, customers and contractors and is facing a cash crunch.

Its situation worsened after the government tightened limits on corporate debt levels.

The company ran up billions of dollars in debt building apartment complexes, malls and office towers over the years.

In August 2020, the government ordered tightened controls on financing for China’s 12 biggest developers, forcing them to reduce corporate debt loads that are seen as a threat to the economy.

Evergrande has been selling off various assets to try to alleviate the problem.

In Other News
1
NWSL announces new executive group after harassment scandal
2
Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill
3
LEADING OFF: Manic Monday often spells trouble for managers
4
Threatened Swedish artist reportedly dead in road accident
5
Japan's Parliament set to formally choose Kishida as new PM
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top