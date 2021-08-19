Toyota slashes production on pandemic-related parts shortage

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers due to these changes,” Toyota said in a statement.

A shortage of computer chips, which are used widely in vehicles, began earlier because of the pandemic and has hurt auto production, including at Toyota, although it was less affected than many other automakers.

David Leggett, auto analyst at GlobalData, said auto demand was down in Vietnam, and sales have already been hurt in some markets for all manufacturers.

“The pandemic is clearly far from over and appears, as far as the auto industry’s recovery path is concerned, to have a sting in the tail,” he said.

Toyota has held up relatively well amid the pandemic, racking up a record profit for the April-June quarter at about $8 billion, an increase of more than fivefold from the same period the previous year.

