Towns reinforce dikes as heavy rains send rivers over their banks in Germany and the Netherlands

Hundreds of volunteers joined firefighters to pack sandbags atop weakened flood-control berms in Uplengen, near Bremen in northern Germany.

Several flood plains were also underwater Tuesday in the eastern Netherlands. Rivers surged, causing localized flooding, and some temporary dikes were being built with large sandbags. The various branches of the Rhine that flow through the Netherlands are expected to peak on Thursday.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte posted on X that “the high water causes problems in parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and taking measures where necessary. I wish everyone in the Netherlands who is dealing with the unpleasant consequences of the heavy rainfall a lot of strength."

Heavy rains have also swollen rivers in eastern Belgium in recent days, where authorities have issued warnings for the Our River, which marks the border with Germany, and its tributaries.

