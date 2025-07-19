Tourist boat capsizes during a storm in Vietnam, leaving 37 dead. 5 remain missing

Rescue workers saved 11 people, and recovered the dead near the site of the capsizing, VNExpress newspaper said. Authorities revised the figure after earlier reporting that 12 people had been rescued.

The boat turned upside down because of strong winds, the newspaper said. A 14-year-old boy was rescued after four hours trapped in the overturned hull.

The newspaper said that most of the passengers were tourists, from Hanoi, including about 20 children.

A tropical storm is also moving toward the area. A national weather forecast said that Storm Wipha is expected to hit Vietnam's northern region next week, including Ha Long Bay's coast.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP