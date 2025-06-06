Tottenham fires coach Postecoglou despite winning Europa League to end trophy drought

Spurs also reached the League Cup semifinals but finished a dismal 17th in the Premier League.

“Following a review of performances and after significant reflection, the club can announce that Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Postecoglou also released a statement through his agency CAA Base, saying the trophy win “will live with me for a lifetime.”

“When I reflect on my time as manager of Tottenham, my overriding emotion is one of pride," he said.

"The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime. Sharing that experience with all those who truly love this club and seeing the impact it had on them is something I will never forget.

“That night in Bilbao was the culmination of two years of hard work, dedication and unwavering belief in a dream.”

Postecoglou was hired by Tottenham from Celtic in June 2023 because he promotes an attack-minded and entertaining style of football. It makes for high-scoring wins and losses.

Spurs averaged 3.47 goals per game under Postecoglou in the Premier League (246 in 76 games), the highest goals per game ratio of any manager to take charge of 50+ games in league history, according to statistician Opta.

Spurs made a bright start in the Australian's first season, narrowly missing out on a Champions League place by finishing fifth in 2023-24. But this past season saw a major dip in results.

It's 17th-place finish was its lowest since the Premier League era began in 1992. Tottenham lost 22 of 38 games and ended the campaign just one position above the relegation places.

It meant that securing the club's first piece of silverware since 2008, while also qualifying for next season's Champions League, didn't save Postecoglou from losing his job.

“It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond,” the club said. ”This has been one of the toughest decisions we have had to make and is not a decision that we have taken lightly, nor one we have rushed to conclude. We have made what we believe is the right decision to give us the best chance of success going forward, not the easy decision.”

The Europa League trophy made Postecoglou only the third Spurs coach to taste European success, provoking an outpouring of affection from a previously split fanbase.

He even produced a mic-drop moment during the victory parade in front of an estimated 220,000 people, when he declared “season three is better than season two.”

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy thought differently and dismissed the man who delivered him a much-craved trophy.

Postecoglou said the foundations laid at the club mean it “should not have to wait 17 more years for their next success.”

He thanked his players, his staff and the supporters, and finished his statement with, “We are forever connected. Audere est Facere. (Tottenham's Latin motto, To dare is to do).”

