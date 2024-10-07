Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, cause 12-minute delay at NLDS Game 2

With San Diego leading 4-1 and Yu Darvish warming up for the bottom of the seventh, fans appeared to be yelling at Profar and a ball was thrown.

Profar approached left field umpire Adrian Johnson, and Padres manager Mike Shildt joined the rest of his team in shallow left as umpires huddled with them.

Dodgers security staff attempted to identify the fans who caused the trouble, and the public address announcer asked fans not to throw objects on the field.

There was trash on the warning track in right field near the Padres bullpen.

After the seventh inning, San Diego held a brief team meeting in its dugout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB