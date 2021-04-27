'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders

Mary Ann and Lorraine left their North Bergen homes on Aug. 9, 1974, for a trip 13 miles (20.92 kilometers) north to a Paramus mall. They had planned to take a bus there to buy bathing suits for a trip to the Jersey Shore.

Lorraine was reportedly found with a beaded bracelet and a necklace that read “Lorraine and Ricky,” a reference to her boyfriend. Mary Ann was discovered with a gold cross, a gift from her godfather.

On Tuesday, Cottingham said he tied up both women in a motel room and raped them before killing them by drowning them in the motel room's bathtub.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said Cottingham is expected to get two life sentences in July, to be served concurrently with the time he's already serving.

During Tuesday's hearing, Cottingham only spoke when offering one- and two-word answers to questions posed by state Superior Court Judge Keith Bachmann and prosecutors.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.