Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday

The threat started Wednesday night when the the National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. Forecasters warned people to find shelter.

“My priority was keeping everybody safe so I hustled everybody into the walk-in,” said Bekah Inman, general manager of a Papa John's Pizza in Shawnee, told Oklahoma television station KOCO. “There was a lot commotion, people were starting to get a little frantic.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt visited Shawnee, where officials Thursday focused on damage assessment after spending the night looking for victims and survivors of the storm. The number of injuries and homes and buildings damaged was not known, said Benny Fulkerson of the Department of Emergency Management.

The storm rippled down power lines, toppled trees and left a trail of badly damaged homes and buildings. Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee and an airport were damaged before the tornado moved away and weakened.

At the peak of the severe weather, more than 23,000 customers were without electricity throughout Oklahoma, according to PowerOutage.us.

KFOR-TV reported that residents south of Oklahoma City said they were trapped in their underground shelters. In Cole, two people emerged unhurt after riding out the storm in a manhole, the television station reported.

Forecasters warned that possible tornadoes in Texas could form later Thursday before the storm moves northward across Arkansas and into Missouri. Large hail and tornadoes were also possible in Missouri and across Illinois into Wisconsin, according to the prediction center.

An April 1 storm produced tornadoes that killed at least 32 people from Arkansas to Delaware, and days later a tornado left five dead in Missouri. At least 26 died in Mississippi and Alabama when tornadoes during a late March storm carved a path of destruction through the Deep South.

