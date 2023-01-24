Tornado causes damage east of Houston; no injuries reported

In Baytown, there were downed power lines and damage to homes and businesses, but no reports of serious injuries, said Baytown spokesperson Jason Calder.

Officials in nearby Deer Park said the tornado did severe damage to a nursing home. Residents had to be taken away, but no one was hurt.

As emergency crews worked to restore power, Deer Park Mayor Jerry Mouton Jr. urged anyone who needed a place to stay to look outside his city.

“There is one aspect of me that’s amazed that no one got injured,” Mouton said. “We will deal with the property and recover and rebuild.”

Many of the suburbs in the area have a heavy presence of petrochemical industry sites.

Shell Chemicals’ location in Deer Park was flaring, or burning off natural gas, after it lost steam because of severe weather, according to Shell spokesperson Curtis Smith.

“We are taking steps to minimize any noise, light, or smoke associated with this activity, though it’s expected to continue until the units are restarted,” Smith said via email. “There is no threat to the community, nor are there any indications a nearby tornado touched down within the Chemicals facility.”

The website PowerOutage.us, which collects live power outage data from utilities across the United States, reported about 67,000 Texas customers were without power Tuesday night, mostly in the Houston area and surrounding counties. The site reported about 28,000 outages in neighboring Arkansas, and about 25,000 in Louisiana.

The storm system was also bringing snow and ice to much of the central U.S.

Schools and businesses were closed Tuesday across Oklahoma, which saw snowfall totals of between 1 and 6 inches (3 and 15 centimeters) across central and eastern parts of the state. Several school districts in southwest Louisiana dismissed students early Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather in the area.

___

Murphy reported from Oklahoma City.

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Jason Fochtman Credit: Jason Fochtman

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: Mark Mulligan Credit: Mark Mulligan

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip