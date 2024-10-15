Tori Amos' first children's book is an ode to inspiration

“In a time where children’s minds are dominated by small screens, I really wanted to offer up a different way for the reader to find inspiration and magic, that is all around each of us," Amos said in a statement. “For me the muses allowed me to escape the concrete boundaries that confined me and enabled me to find a place where I could create without fear of judgment. The muses are there for everyone should you ever wish to look and trust me here.”

Amos, 61, is known for such songs as “Spark,” “Professional Widow” and “A Sorta Fairytale.” Her previous books include “Piece by Piece” and “Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage.”