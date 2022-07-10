Top US diplomat to pay Abe condolence visit to Japan

Blinken will travel to Tokyo on Monday to pay his respects to the former leader and meet with senior Japanese officials before returning to Washington from an Asian tour that he is now wrapping up.

"Secretary Blinken will travel to Tokyo, Japan, to offer condolences to the Japanese people on the death of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior Japanese officials," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "The U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and has never been stronger."