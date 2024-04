Top-ranked Djokovic returns to clay and eases into third round at Monte Carlo Masters

It was the top-ranked Serb's first clay-court tournament since winning the French Open last year to clinch a men's-record 23rd major title. He added the U.S. Open t o extend that total to 24 but lost in the semifinals at the Australian Open this year to eventual winner Jannik Sinner, and is looking for his first title of 2024.

Djokovic recently split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 — and included a healthy half of those major titles.

In cloudy conditions at the Monte Carlo Country Club, Djokovic secured two service breaks to lead 4-0 in quick time, before Safiullin finally held serve.

Djokovic's drop shot looked in good order and he clinched the first set in 33 minutes when Safiullin, on his second serve at 0-40, hit a return into the net.

Djokovic next plays either Frenchman Arthur Fils or Lorenzo Musetti.

Djokovic is looking to win Monte Carlo for the third time but first since 2015. He hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since then, and could face defending champion Andrey Rublev in the quarters.

Shortly before Djokovic came onto center court, his rival Carlos Alcaraz pulled out because of a muscle injury to his right forearm. Last week, record 11-time winner Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with injury.

Later Tuesday in the second round, fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany faced Sebastian Ofner of Austria.

In remaining first-round matches, there were wins for No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia.

De Minaur eased past 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-0, breaking the three-time Grand Slam winner's serve six times, while Hurkacz battled past Britain's Jack Draper 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Sebastian Korda, Roberto Bautista Agut, Miomir Kecmanovic and Zhang Zhizhen also advanced to the second round.

Second-ranked Sinner faces Korda on Wednesday. Sinner is 22-1 with three titles in 2024, including recently at the Miami Open.

