Top publisher apologizes for slurs about 'East Germans'

German weekly Die Zeit quoted Mathias Doepfner as saying that “the Ossis (a derogatory term for East Germans) are either communists or fascists.” The comments prompted sharp rebukes from officials in the east and calls for Doepfner to resign.

In a short article for tabloid Bild am Sonntag, Doepfner expressed regret “that I have offended, unsettled or hurt many with my words.”