Top players Lu, Henderson win opening matches at Shadow Creek

“I’m able to flip a switch and go back to free golf.”

Danielle Kang is a member at Shadow Creek with plenty of match play experience from the Solheim Cup and the recent International Crown. That didn't help her Wednesday, falling to Muni He in 17 holes.

He birdied the ninth hole and never trailed again in a 2-and-1 win.

“Going up against Danielle, a great friend of mine, a great player, and also with this being her home course it was kind of like, ‘Well, you know, go out there, play your best golf, and just see what happens.’”

Her next match in group play is against Alison Lee, another Shadow Creek member.

Lee had control of her match against Maria Fassi of Mexico when she birdied the 12th to go 3 up with six holes to play. Lee was still 2 up through 15 holes until she bogeyed the 16th and 18th hole to halve the match.

Henderson made only two birdies, both on par 5s, and her score was the equivalent of 4 over. That wasn't unusual on a difficult course in hot weather.

“This is a really tough golf course,” Henderson said. “Sometimes par is good and you’re going to win with par. Sometimes you have to remind yourself of that, because sometimes the holes will really sneak up and bite you if you’re not paying attention.”

Janet Lin, another top seed in her pool, was 2 up over Karis Davidson of Australia until making bogeys on six of her next 10 holes. Davidson won, 5 and 4.

Jennifer Kupcho, who won the final version of the Chevron Championship last year in the California desert, lost 4 and 3 to Carolina Inglis.

There are three days of round-robin play until the winner from each of the 16 groups advance to the knockout stage on the weekend.

Among the top seeds who won opening matches were Maja Stark of Sweden, who was 4 up through 10 holes only to lose the next four holes against Emma Talley. Stark went back ahead with a par to win the 15th and held on for a 2-up victory.

Celine Boutier, the No. 3 seed, was taken to 18 holes and won when Min Lee took double bogey on the 18th. It was among 13 of the 32 matches that ended on the 18th hole.

