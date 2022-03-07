Top law enforcement officials support Jackson for high court

The letter cites Jackson's history with law enforcement. Growing up in Miami, her uncle was the city's police chief and another uncle was a sex crimes detective. Her father was an attorney.

“Such direct familiarity with the experiences and challenges of law enforcement enriches her understanding of criminal justice issues,” the letter states.

Jackson has also worked as a federal public defender and for the U.S. Sentencing Commission as well as the federal judiciary, and has been praised by defense attorney groups.

Senate Democrats concerned about their narrow 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris breaks the tie — said the hearings will begin March 21. With a goal of an April confirmation, they are using Justice Amy Coney Barrett's quick confirmation ahead of the 2020 presidential election as a model for Jackson.

Jackson has also won the support of the Fraternal Order of Police, the largest law enforcement labor organization in the United States, with more than 356,000 members. President Patrick Yoes said the union was "reassured" by her record and history and "should she be confirmed, she would approach her future cases with an open mind and treat issues related to law enforcement fairly and justly."

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, meets with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, in front of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, meets with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., right, in front of reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh