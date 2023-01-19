Top Israeli legal official tells Netanyahu to fire key ally

But the court’s ruling only deepened the rift over Israel's justice system.

Netanyahu's ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox government — the most right-wing in Israeli history -- has made overhauling the country's judiciary a centerpiece of its agenda. It says a power imbalance has given judges and government legal advisers too much sway over lawmaking and governance.

The government wants to weaken the Supreme Court, making it difficult for it to overturn laws it deems unconstitutional. If it somehow does manage to overturn laws, parliament could overrule the court's decision with 61 votes of the country's 120-seat parliament. It has also proposed giving the government more control over how judges are chosen as well as limiting the independence of government legal advisers and allowing lawmakers to ignore their counsel.

Critics say the plans will upend Israel's system of checks and balances, granting the government overwhelming power and stripping it of all judicial oversight. Fierce criticism against the plan has emerged from top legal officials, former lawmakers and government ministers as well as the country's booming tech sector. Tens of thousands of Israelis protested the plan last week, and another protest is expected on Saturday.