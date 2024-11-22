Top football recruit Bryce Underwood changes commitment to Michigan instead of LSU, AP source says

Underwood pinned a post on his Instagram account, showing a post from On3.com that reported he has committed to Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback played at Belleville High School, which is about 15 miles east of Ann Arbor, and told LSU nearly a year ago that he intended to play there.

Underwood and his family wore LSU jewelry in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier this month when Alabama beat the Tigers 42-13.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, whose debut season has been stunted by the lack of a productive quarterback, continued to recruit Underwood with the help of a name, image and likeness collective, and it paid off.

With a player as highly regarded as Underwood, NIL offers can reach $5 million to $10 million.

Michigan has partnered with a collective, Champions Circle, to create opportunities for athletes to make money, and the group responded to Underwood's commitment.

" We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy," Nate Forbes, founding member and chairman of Champions Circle, said in a statement.

Underwood's commitment gives the defending national champion Wolverines a jolt of hope.

Michigan (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) has to beat Northwestern (4-6, 2-5) on Saturday to become bowl eligible before closing the season on the road against second-ranked rival Ohio State.

Follow Larry Lage at https://apnews.com/author/larry-lage

