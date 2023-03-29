Top EU official switches jobs as Qatar questions linger

The European Ombudsman, the EU’s official administrative watchdog, has sent a series of questions to commission President Ursula von der Leyen, trying to establish whether there was any conflict of interest involved in the official’s travel arrangements.

The issue came to light four months after four people were charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization for allegedly accepting bribes from Qatari and Moroccan officials to influence proceedings at the European Parliament.

Both countries deny being involved but the EU parliament has suspended work on all Qatar-related files, including on an agreement to ease visa restrictions for some Qatari nationals, until an investigation is completed.

No link has been made between Hololei’s conduct at the commission and the affair in parliament but the incident comes as the EU reels from the cash-for-influence scandal dubbed “Qatargate.”