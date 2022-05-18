Top Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes

The Cannes stopover for “Top Gun: Maverick” is part of a worldwide tour for the film ahead of its Memorial Day weekend opening. It has already touched down at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and premiered aboard an aircraft carrier in San Diego. Paramount Pictures delayed its release two years during the pandemic, a move that appears to be paying off with glowing reviews and box-office expectations that “Top Gun: Maverick” will easily mark Cruise's biggest opening weekend.

Asked if he was ever tempted to steer the film to a streaming service, Cruise replied emphatically.

“No, that’s not going to happen ever," responded Cruise to loud applause. “That was never going to happen.”

Cruise spent the majority of the conversation explaining his extreme dedication to the craft of moviemaking, how from an early age he dug into every element of film productions and analyzed how particular modes of acting worked best on the big screen. Shooting the 1981 film “Taps,” with George C. Scott, he returned to again and again as a formative experience.

“Please," Cruise said he thought at the time, "if I could just do this for the rest of my life, I will never take it for granted.”



