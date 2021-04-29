Top court orders German govt to set post-2030 climate goals

The court ordered the government to come up with new targets from 2030 onward by the end of next year.

Lawyer Felix Ekardt, who brought one of the cases, said the verdict was “groundbreaking” for Germany.

“Germany’s climate policy will need to be massively adjusted,” he said.

Climate campaigners expressed delight at the verdict.

“It's an incredidbly good day for hundreds of thousands of young people,” said climate activist Luisa Neubauer, who was one of the plaintiffs.

Germany is holding federal elections in September. The environmentalist Greens party, which has called for tougher emissions reduction targets, is currently leading in several polls.

The cases in Germany are part of a global effort by climate activists to force governments to take urgent action to tackle climate change.

Among the first successful cases was brought in the Netherlands, where the Supreme Court two years ago confirmed a ruling requiring the government to cut emissions by at least 25% by the end of 2020 from benchmark 1990 levels.