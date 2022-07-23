Tootoo denies knowing about alleged 2003 team sexual assault

In 2015, Tootoo wrote a memoir titled “All The Way,” in which he discussed his experiences playing for Canada at the world juniors, including how the team was made up of “horny young men” and how “a few of the guys would get a couple of girls after practice and head into one of the rooms.”

Tootoo acknowledged Saturday that his memoir touched on the team’s sexual exploits, but also said he was struggling with alcohol addiction at the time. It was in that context that he said he couldn’t recall knowing or hearing about the alleged sexual assault.

Hockey Canada has already had funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors paused following allegations of a sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men's junior hockey team.

Those allegations came to light after media reports said Hockey Canada paid out an undisclosed settlement to the woman after she sued the organization, the Canadian Hockey League and the unnamed players. The woman was seeking $3.55 million.

On Wednesday, the police chief in London, Ontario, ordered a review of that force’s initial sexual assault investigation in June 2018.

The Canadian Press has reported Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that draws on minor hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. Hockey Canada confirmed Tuesday that the fund exists but it would no longer be used to pay out claims over sexual assault allegations.

