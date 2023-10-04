Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL is 'overdoing it' with Taylor Swift coverage during games

Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis.

Travis Kelce said Wednesday the NFL is "overdoing it" with the amount of times it's shown Taylor Swift while the music star attended his Kansas City Chiefs games the last two weeks.

Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs' victory over the New York Jets in primetime. Jason Kelce told his brother during their " New Heights " podcast that cameras showed live shots of the suite no fewer than 17 times during the game.

“Damn, that's crazy,” Travis Kelce said. “That's like once a drive.”

Kelce did say that it's fun when the cameras show which famous people are at a game. Swift was in the suite with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

“But at the same time, I think they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation,” Kelce added.

Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, said he believes the NFL just isn't used to having as many celebrities at games. He said it's more common at NBA games, where they show the A-listers a couple of times but then stick to the game.

That hasn't been the case the last two Sundays when the Chiefs were playing with their Grammy-winning fan in attendance.

“I’ll tell you what though, you never know, you could get caught throwing a big ol’ cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot, you know what I mean,” Travis Kelce said. “There’s certain things, you don’t want to be on TV at all times.”

