Too many masks: WHO cites glut of waste from COVID response

"It is absolutely vital to provide health workers with the right (protective gear)," Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said in a statement. “But it is also vital to ensure that it can be used safely without impacting on the surrounding environment.”

In the statement, Dr. Anne Woolridge of the International Solid Waste Association said “safe and rational use" of personal protective equipment would reduce environmental harm, save money, reduce possible supply shortages and help prevent infection “by changing behaviors.”

WHO issued recommendations like use of “eco-friendly” packaging and shipping as well as reusable equipment and recyclable or biodegradable materials.

The agency called for investment in “non-burn waste treatment” technologies. It reported that 30 percent of healthcare facilities worldwide – and 60 percent in the least developed countries – were already ill-equipped to handle existing waste loads, even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to them to balloon.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic