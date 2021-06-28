Too hot: Track trials come to a halt as temperatures soar

Fans were filing into the stadium for the headline races of the final day of Olympic qualifying when, at around 3 p.m., the track announcer came onto the PA system and said action was being suspended due to extreme heat. He asked all spectators to evacuate.

Brooks had been in fourth place after five of the seven heptathlon events; it is considered among the most grueling contests in track and field. She had been listed as a “DNS" — did not start — in the sixth event, the javelin. Hours after she was taken out on a wheelchair, USA Track and Field said she had been granted a request to re-enter the javelin competition, where she would get three throws when the action resumed in the evening. After that, she would join the last event, the 800 meters.