Tonga needs over $90 million to start repairs from volcano

The U.N. also plans to provide cash to 5,000 of Tonga’s most affected people, including 2,000 who are still displaced from their homes and others who lost their livelihoods, he said.

Tonga had been COVID-19 free for almost two years but the volcano’s aftermath brought the coronavirus to the island, when two Tongan dockworkers tested positive. Samarsinha said the country is in lockdown until Feb. 20, and because of its high vaccination rate -- 89% with double doses -- those infected have displayed mild symptoms.

The World Bank estimates $90.4 million in losses, which represents 18.5% of Tonga’s GDP, he said.

More than 80% of the country’s people depends on small scale agriculture and fisheries and livestock just for consumption, Samarsinha said. The World Bank estimated losses to agriculture, forestry and fisheries at $20.9 million.

There were also multimillion-dollar losses to homes, schools, churches, community halls and other non-residential buildings, and infrastructure including roads, bridges and the ruptured undersea cable, he said.

He said approximately $30 million has either come in or is about to come in for relief assistance, and some will be used for early recovery programs.

Samarsinha stressed that the $90.4 million in estimated losses doesn’t take into account future losses from tourism, agriculture or commerce.

“We know that much of the infrastructure that was destroyed or damaged beyond the homes of people was the tourism infrastructure,” he said.

“We must support the government’s efforts to quickly prepare and implement a comprehensive recovery plan, one that takes into account the economy and infrastructure as detailed in the World Bank report, but also focuses on those who are most are most affected,” Samarasinha said.