Toney pushes England case in Brentford win over Brighton

Bryan Mbeumo won the ball back and played Frank Onyeka down the right. Onyeka’s low cross was met with an instinctive backheel flick from Toney, the ball slipping through the legs of Seagulls defender Adam Webster as it rolled in in the 27th minute.

There was an unseemly, and wholly unnecessary, skirmish on the touchline before halftime when Brentford boss Thomas Frank tried to prevent Joel Veltman from collecting the ball for a quick throw-in.

Staff from both teams got involved in the shoving and posturing before referee Michael Salisbury restored some order and booked Frank and Brighton counterpart Roberto De Zerbi.

Veltman was the villain after the break when his clumsy foul on Toney gave the “best penalty-taker in the world," according to Frank, the chance to take his spot kick tally for Brentford to 20 out of 20.

He did just that, sending Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez the wrong way and giving Southgate another nudge in the process.

