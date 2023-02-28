Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters'

“Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Sizemore's manager Charles Lago said in a statement issued Monday night. Lago said another statement would be issued Wednesday.

Sizemore collapsed early Feb. 18 at his home in Los Angeles and has been hospitalized since, remaining “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.” The brain aneurysm was the result of a stroke, Lago's statement said.