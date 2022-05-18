springfield-news-sun logo
X

Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun: Maverick' touch down in Cannes

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Nation & World
By JAKE COYLE, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Tom Cruise mania descended Wednesday in Cannes where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the French film festival to screen “Top Gun: Maverick,” exalt the big screen and sit for a rare interview

CANNES, France (AP) — Tom Cruise mania descended Wednesday in Cannes where the actor made a whirlwind appearance at the film festival, walking the red carpet, receiving a surprise Palme d'Or and watching a squadron of French fighter jets fly over the European premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Cannes pulled out all the stops to fete the 59-year-old star, paying tribute to Cruise with not just a rare interview on stage and a red-carpet premiere featuring a flyby of jets trailing colored smoke, but with the unexpected presentation of an honorary Palme d'Or. Festival president Pierre Lescure announced the award — about 15 honorary Palmes have been given before — on stage just before the screening was to begin. Cruise clutched Cannes' top prize while the audience gave the actor a standing ovation.

Cruise brought a palpable buzz to the Croisette, where throngs gathered around the Palais des Festivals shouting “Tom!” to try to get a glimpse of the 59-year-old star. “Great Balls of Fire” blared on the carpet.

Cruise hadn't been to the festival in three decades. But with plenty of media disruption challenging the theatrical experience, Cannes and Cruise exuded the vibe of long-last pals. “He is devoted to cinema,” declared artistic director Thierry Fremaux. Cruise's enthusiastic welcome smacked in some ways of an action hero's reception, here to save the day.

“I make movies for the big screen,” Cruise said to applause in an interview on stage at Cannes' Debussy Theatre.

The European premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick," directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, brought out what's likely to be among the most star-studded red carpets of the Cannes Film Festival, which opened Tuesday and runs through May 28. Among those in attendance were Viola Davis, Dakota Fanning, Omar Sy and Eva Longoria — along with "Top Gun: Maverick" stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

While Cruise arrived by helicopter at the film's San Diego premiere aboard an aircraft carrier, he came to the Cannes premiere more traditionally, with the film's cast and filmmakers in a cavalcade of cars. Cruise paused for several minutes to sign autographs and take pictures with fans lined up across the street from the red carpet.

Before that, the festival honored Cruise with a tribute that consisted of a career-spanning video montage, after which Cruise spoke about his dedication to filmmaking in an interview that stayed away from any personal questions. Instead, he responded to prodding from interviewer Didier Allouch about why, Monsieur Cruise, do you take such risks doing your own stunts?

“No one asked Gene Kelly ‘Why do you dance?’” answered Cruise.

The Cannes stopover for "Top Gun: Maverick" is part of a worldwide tour for the film ahead of its May 27th launch in theaters. It has already touched down at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and premiered in San Diego. Paramount Pictures delayed its release two years during the pandemic, a move that appears to be paying off with glowing reviews and box-office expectations that "Top Gun: Maverick" will easily mark Cruise's biggest opening weekend ever.

Asked if he was ever tempted to steer the film to a streaming service, Cruise replied emphatically.

“No, that’s not going to happen ever," responded Cruise to loud applause. “That was never going to happen.”

Cruise spent the majority of the conversation explaining his extreme dedication to the craft of moviemaking, how from an early age he dug into every element of film productions and analyzed how particular modes of acting worked best on the big screen. Shooting the 1981 film “Taps,” with George C. Scott, he returned to it again and again as a formative experience.

“Please," Cruise said he thought at the time, "if I could just do this for the rest of my life, I will never take it for granted.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

___

For more Cannes Film Festival coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival

caption arrowCaption
Lewis Pullman, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Jon Hamm depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Lewis Pullman, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Jon Hamm depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Lewis Pullman, from left, Greg Tarzan Davis, Danny Ramirez, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Jon Hamm depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, center, poses with the Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Keleigh Sperry, Linda Bruckheimer, Jennifer Connelly, festival director Thierry Fremaux, and Jon Hamm after French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tom Cruise, center, poses with the Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Keleigh Sperry, Linda Bruckheimer, Jennifer Connelly, festival director Thierry Fremaux, and Jon Hamm after French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, center, poses with the Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Keleigh Sperry, Linda Bruckheimer, Jennifer Connelly, festival director Thierry Fremaux, and Jon Hamm after French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, second from left, points to the sky after the French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet with Miles Teller, left, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise, second from left, points to the sky after the French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet with Miles Teller, left, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, second from left, points to the sky after the French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet with Miles Teller, left, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Elle Fanning poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, from left, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise, from left, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, from left, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, from left, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, from left, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie, from left, Tom Cruise, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Eva Longoria poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
An installation for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" is seen at The Grand Hotel during preparations for the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 16, 2022. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17 until May 28. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

An installation for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" is seen at The Grand Hotel during preparations for the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 16, 2022. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17 until May 28. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
An installation for the film "Top Gun: Maverick" is seen at The Grand Hotel during preparations for the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 16, 2022. The Cannes film festival runs from May 17 until May 28. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise, left, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Miles Teller pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Grace Elizabeth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Grace Elizabeth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Grace Elizabeth poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arriving at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arriving at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arriving at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
Viola Davis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Viola Davis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Viola Davis poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Jennifer Connelly, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Jennifer Connelly, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Jennifer Connelly, left, and Tom Cruise pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Credit: Joel C Ryan

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, left, and Jennifer Connelly pose for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, bottom centre, is greeted upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick', as securoty look on, at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tom Cruise, bottom centre, is greeted upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick', as securoty look on, at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise, bottom centre, is greeted upon arrival at the photo call for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick', as securoty look on, at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Helene Sy, left, and Omar Sy pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Helene Sy, left, and Omar Sy pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Helene Sy, left, and Omar Sy pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Miles Teller, left, and Keleigh Sperry pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

Credit: Vianney Le Caer

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Elle Fanning arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Elle Fanning arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Elle Fanning arrives at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Miles Teller, from left, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, and director Joseph Kosinski depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Miles Teller, from left, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, and director Joseph Kosinski depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Miles Teller, from left, Jennifer Connelly, Tom Cruise, and director Joseph Kosinski depart after the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Credit: Daniel Cole

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

caption arrowCaption
Tom Cruise poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Credit: Petros Giannakouris

In Other News
1
Curry's 21 points, 12 boards lead Warriors in Game 1, 112-87
2
Climber from Japan dies after crevasse fall in Alaska
3
US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence
4
Cole's OT goal lift Hurricanes past Rangers for Game 1 win
5
New Zealand hands out extra cash to fight 'inflation storm'
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top