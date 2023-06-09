Tom Brady still has a full plate and plenty of drive after retirement

AP: Were the new Hertz ads fun to shoot?

BRADY: We had the best day. We literally laughed for like six hours. Yvonne was on fire. She was ad libbing. And she’s a very talented actress, very funny. So, I thought there were a lot of really cool, funny concepts that came out of it.

AP: You played yourself, but also kind of a straight man. Was that easy or hard?

BRADY: There’s an element of acting and I enjoy that part. I mean, it’s definitely not probably the most natural thing. I mean, I’ve been obviously on camera for a long time so I’m somewhat comfortable but it’s challenging to say, “alright and action (snaps)!” and now you’ve got to turn into a character. Even though the character may be me, it’s me playing me and not just me, you know? So finding a comfort level in doing that is, it takes a little bit of time, but the more I do it, the more comfortable I get.

AP: Are you the kind of dad who says “let’s get summer homework done” or “go see the fireworks and do homework later” ?

BRADY: It’s not the thing you want to hear when you get out of school after a long year, is to think about summer reading, but it’s our reality. So, let’s think about where we’ve got to be when school starts and let’s work our way back and make sure that we’re not cramming here with the last week to go. We’ll set aside some time. But the kids have plenty of fun things ahead and we’ll make sure they cover their school bases and get away from it a little bit and allow them to be kids, too, because, you know, you only get to be a kid once.

AP: Have you loosened up on your strict eating and workout regiment now that you’re not playing football?

BRADY: I’m pretty disciplined. (laughs) You know, I think it just became part of my daily routine. That was probably why I played so long was I enjoyed that process of working out a lot. I realized if I want to play football for a long period of time, I’ve got to treat my body a certain way and I can’t cut corners. And now that I’m done, retiring, my body feels really good. I feel like I still have a long life and I want to live a very active lifestyle, so I’ve got to maintain a level of discipline. There’s definitely later nights than I’ve had, maybe a few more tequilas than I’ve had in the past, and certainly less throwing footballs than in the past. Those things are all a little bit new to me, but I’m not going to stray too far from where I’ve been.

