Tom Brady, champion Buccaneers visit Biden at White House

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won,” Brady said with a big grin. “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing, and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why they do that to me?”

Biden was presented with the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.

Players Donovan Smith and Bradley Pinion from the team's social justice committee met with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday morning to talk about voting rights.

Talking about how nearly 200,000 vaccine doses were given out at Raymond James Stadium — the Buccaneers' home and where they won the Super Bowl — Biden turned to dozens of players behind him and said: “If you don’t have a shot, get one, OK? Get one, get one, get one. You’re saving lives, helping us get back to our lives and our loved ones.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not directly answer when asked if the Buccaneers provided information on which team attendees were vaccinated. As of Friday, 10 NFL teams had reached the threshold of 85% of their traveling party fully vaccinated, though it was not immediately clear if Tampa Bay was one of them.

Before Brady took the microphone, Arians told Biden he wished the House and Senate would help the president fulfill “one goal” as a country, like his Buccaneers did last season.

Biden singled out receiver Chris Godwin, like himself Pennsylvania-born and Delaware-raised, who he spoke with before the Super Bowl. As the oldest person to become president, he compared himself to Brady being the oldest quarterback and Arians the oldest coach to win it all.

“You won’t hear any jokes about that from me,” Biden said. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop.”

President Joe Biden, surrounded by members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, speaks during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, center, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, right, look on. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, during a ceremony to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady poses for a photo with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh after ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as he arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brad arrives for a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is reflected in Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's glasses as attends a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting reacts after being asked to get down from the balcony at the White House before a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where President Joe Biden will honor the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden listens to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speak during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Super Bowl LV victory. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta