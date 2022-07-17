Tola leads 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in marathon at worlds

The runners were able to push pace with the temperature hovering at a comfortable 57 degrees Fahrenheit (13.9 Celsius) and cloud cover. That's quite a contrast to the conditions in Doha in 2019 when the men's race was held at midnight to avoid the searing heat. The temperature was still around 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 Celsius).

After a slight delay, 1972 Olympic marathon champion Frank Shorter signaled the start of the race that sent the runners along a three-loop course that finished in front of the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium. The route wound through the cities of Eugene and Springfield.

The course crossed over the Willamette River and ventured alongside Pre's Trail, the bark running trail that's named in honor of University of Oregon running icon Steve Prefontaine, who died in a car accident in 1975.

The field was missing Kengo Suzuki after the Japanese team had a few cases of positive tests for COVID-19. Also not racing was Kenyan marathoner Lawrence Cherono, who was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit after testing positive for a banned substance used to treat chest pain resulting from lack of blood supply and oxygen to the heart.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Runners start the marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Runners start the marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Runners compete during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Patrick Smith Credit: Patrick Smith Combined Shape Caption Runners compete during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Patrick Smith Credit: Patrick Smith

Combined Shape Caption Joohan Oh, of South Korea, and Dario Castro, of Mexico, compete during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull Combined Shape Caption Joohan Oh, of South Korea, and Dario Castro, of Mexico, compete during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: Gregory Bull Credit: Gregory Bull

Combined Shape Caption Shumi Dechasa of Bahrain, competes during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Patrick Smith Credit: Patrick Smith Combined Shape Caption Shumi Dechasa of Bahrain, competes during the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (Patrick Smith/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Patrick Smith Credit: Patrick Smith