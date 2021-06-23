Tokyo governor takes time off due to fatigue before Olympics

The Tokyo metropolitan government did not confirm the report but said Koike has severe fatigue requiring rest and will take time off from work through the end of the week.

Earlier this week, Olympic representatives decided to allow the public to attend the Games, though caps were set on spectators at Olympic venues.

Health experts have expressed deep concern the Games could cause the virus to surge in the Tokyo region.

Deputy Gov. Mitsuchika Tarao is taking over Koike’s official duties while she rests, officials said.