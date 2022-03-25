springfield-news-sun logo
X

Togo executive to lead UN labor agency, 1st African in post

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The governing body of the U.N.’s labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agency’s new leader and the first director-general from Africa

GENEVA (AP) — The governing body of the U.N.'s labor agency has picked a Togo executive to be the agency's new leader and the first director-general from Africa.

Members of the International Labor Organization's body, which brings together governments, workers and employers, voted Friday to select Gilbert Houngbo as its next chief.

Houngbo, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, was chosen from among five candidates to replace outgoing Director-General Guy Ryder, who is completing his second five-year term.

Houngbo is set to take up the top job at the Geneva-based organization on Oct. 1.

Also in the running were Kang Kyung-wha, a former foreign minister of South Korea; Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa, a former employers' vice-chairperson of the ILO governing body; former French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud; and Greg Vines, an ILO deputy director-general from Australia.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?
2
Maren Morris is grounded, but not silenced on 'Humble Quest'
3
'Girl from the North Country' sets Broadway return dates
4
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
5
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top