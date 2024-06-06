Toddler killed and mother injured during tornado in Detroit suburb

A massive tree was uprooted, falling onto the family’s house and through the roof, landing on a bed where the woman and her 2-year-old were sleeping, officials said. Crews worked for nearly an hour to remove the roof, parts of the tree and then lifted the tree to extricate the victims.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The mother was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 2-week-old sibling who was in a crib in a separate room was not injured but taken to a hospital for an evaluation, Livonia Fire Department Chief Robert Johnson told WDIV-TV.

“This is a terrible tragedy for our community,” Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan said in the statement. “Our hearts are broken, too, and we send our deepest sympathies.”

emergency workers were responding to reports of collapsed structures with people trapped inside after a tornado was spotted in the area during rounds of strong storms Wednesday night.

In the state of Maryland, a tornado was spotted Wednesday night in a suburban area of Montgomery County northwest of Washington, the National Weather Service said in a social media post warning people in the area to take cover.

There were reports of three collapsed structures in Gaithersburg with people trapped inside, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Piringer said the information was preliminary and he was unable to say how many people were trapped or whether anyone was injured.

Tornado warnings were still being issued throughout the state and in Delaware on Wednesday night.