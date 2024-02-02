Toddler gets stuck after climbing into a claw machine looking for a toy in Australian shopping mall

The boy’s father, Timothy Hopper, said his son had disappeared into the claw machine’s prize dispenser and inside it in a "split second."

“I had zero chance to react to it, it was unbelievable how fast he climbed up there,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported Hopper saying.

The video then shows the officers and the boy's parents encouraging him into a safe corner at the back of the machine, and to cover his eyes while the police shatter a glass panel to free him unharmed.

The video ends with one of the officers joking with the boy, “You won a prize. Which one do you want?”