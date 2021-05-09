Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

“It’s been an honor to coach the Coyotes the past four seasons,” Tocchet said. “I have great respect and admiration for all the players I coached in Arizona, along with my coaching staff, the medical staff, the equipment managers, the PR staff and the team services staff. They are the best in the NHL, and I appreciate all their help and hard work."

The 57-year-old Tocchet was hired in 2017 to guide a middling team that hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2012 Western Conference Finals. Arizona was hit hard by injuries during Tocchet's tenure, particularly by goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, and repeatedly came up just short of the playoffs.

The Coyotes made playoff pushes in Tocchet's first two seasons and got into the postseason last year when the NHL expanded the field in the pandemic “bubble” environment.

Tocchet, who played 18 NHL seasons and previously coached at Tampa Bay, went 125-131-34 at Arizona.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL