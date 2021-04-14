To retain workers, Walmart moves more of them full time

Walmart's increasing focus on full-time jobs also comes as it's creating a team-based structure in its stores where groups of eight to 12 workers work together in an area of a store like toys or clothing and get cross-trained.

Walmart considers any employee working 34 hours or more full time, although anyone working 30 hours a week or more is eligible for health coverage. With team scheduling, Walmart workers will have consistent 39 to 40-hour schedules, the retailer said.

But Walmart’s strategy also is occurring as the discounter continues to get criticized by labor-backed groups for lagging behind key retailers like Target, Amazon and Costco in its minimum hourly wages across the board. Costco just raised its minimum hourly wage to $16, while the starting pay at Target and Amazon is $15 per hour. Walmart last raised its entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 in early 2018, though it's been raising starting wages for certain jobs. Holler says Walmart is focusing more on creating clear pathways with better training so workers can move up the ladder.

The approach toward full-time staffing also comes as online behemoth Amazon faced the biggest union push in its history. Walmart Inc. declined to comment on whether its efforts were a way to head off any similar efforts that might arise at the retailer.

Holler said that the full-time staffing approach that has been successful in Walmart's distribution centers and fulfillment centers, where more than 80% of its workers are full-timers.

Mark Mathews, vice president of research development and industry analysis at the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, say that a decade ago there was a move among retailers toward part-time workers. In fact, 31% of retail and wholesale workers, excluding warehouse workers, were part time in 2010, according to his analysis of government figures.

But in recent years, that number has been declining as the popularity of online shopping has lessened the need to staff workers at odd hours. In 2017, the percentage of part-time workers dropped to 27%, but then rose to 29% last year because of the pandemic.