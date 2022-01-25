To highlight economic growth, Biden goes shopping for gifts

The excursion occurred as the administration is trying to spotlight the healthier parts of the economy, at a time when many Americans are fretting over inflation at a nearly 40-year high. Higher prices have overshadowed the clear gains under Biden's watch as the unemployment rate has improved sharply to 3.9% and the economy is poised for the strongest growth since 1984.

The White House issued a fact sheet as Biden shopped that said the administration had provided $400 billion in aid to more than 6 million small businesses. Biden opened his presidency by securing a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which helped to keep cash-strapped companies in business and boosted consumer demand. But strong demand and troubled supply chains led to higher prices, creating what is now a political challenge for a president who has seen his approval slip as the country has struggled to recover from the pandemic.