To combat coral bleaching, Kenya turns to reef nurseries

The Wasini Island coral initiative is one among many dotted across the Africa’s western shores, after a series of severe coral bleaching bouts due to warming ocean waters. After a particularly devastating year in 1998, due in large part to the natural weather phenomenon El Nino, huge stretches of the Indian Ocean’s corals — from Somalia to the South Africa — were badly affected.

Coral bleaching occurs when extreme temperatures and sun glare simultaneously trigger corals to flush out algae, causing them to turn white. Corals can survive bleaching events, but are under greater stress and can’t effectively support marine life, threatening the populations that depend on them.

Tim McClanahan, a senior conservation zoologist at the Wildlife Conservation Society said that 1998 wasn’t the first such event — there was one in 1983, and since then there have been three in the past two decades, in 2005, 2010 and 2016. The prevalence of mass coral bleaching along the western Indian Ocean has worried scientists for decades and intensive studies to understand and map out interventions to curb the phenomena are ongoing. Many of these bleaching events are directly linked to climate change, McClanahan said.

The Wasini coral restoration project, which started in 2012, followed in the footsteps of Nature Seychelles, a conservation non-governmental organization in the Seychelles archipelago which initiated the western Indian Ocean’s first coral replanting exercise in the same year and is still ongoing over a decade later. A similar project was undertaken in Tanzania.

But Wasini’s corals in particular are in bad shape, said McClanahan.

“There are some areas in Tanzania, Mozambique and Madagascar that are in better condition. We are working to protect those reefs,” he said. He argued that protection programs are much more successful than those that aim to restore badly bleached corals.

“We found it expensive and also over the long term many of the corals we planted died,” he said of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s coral restoration attempts. “The restoration efforts will not solve this big scale problem.”

The Wasini reefs restoration project also faces the threat of destruction and pollution from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. The port is one of the key pledges that the Kenyan government made at the first U.N. ocean summit in Nairobi in 2018 and will be reiterated during the follow-up summit in Lisbon on Monday.

According to the environmental impact assessment report obtained by The Associated Press, the construction of the port will undermine corals, fish and other marine organisms due to the massive plumes that will be generated through dredging.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Coral bleaching occurs when extreme temperatures and sun glare simultaneously trigger corals to flush out algae, causing them to turn white. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near some bleached coral at Kisite Mpunguti Marine park, Kenya, Saturday, June 11, 2022. Coral bleaching occurs when extreme temperatures and sun glare simultaneously trigger corals to flush out algae, causing them to turn white. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption A sign is displayed for the REEFolution Center in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption A sign is displayed for the REEFolution Center in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The restoration project faces the threat of destruction and pollution emanating from the proposed construction of a deep sea fisheries port in Shimoni. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean in Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean at Shimoni, Kenya, Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration rangers prepare to go dive and put artificial reef structures in the Indian Ocean at Shimoni, Kenya, Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi heads into the Indian Ocean to place artificial reef structure near Shimoni, Kenya on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi heads into the Indian Ocean to place artificial reef structure near Shimoni, Kenya on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption A coral reef restoration ranger brushes an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption A coral reef restoration ranger brushes an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption A coral reef restoration ranger measures an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption A coral reef restoration ranger measures an artificial reef structure in the Indian Ocean near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near coral on the ocean bed near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Fish swim near coral on the ocean bed near Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga

Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi works at an artificial reef structure in the Indian ocean at Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga Combined Shape Caption Coral reef restoration ranger Dosa Mshenga Mchambi works at an artificial reef structure in the Indian ocean at Shimoni, Kenya on Monday, June 13, 2022. The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island's community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini's coral gardens. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga) Credit: Brian Inganga Credit: Brian Inganga