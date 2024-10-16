TNT and its sports platforms to show new Unrivaled women's 3-on-3 basketball league games

Games begin on Jan. 17 and will be played in Miami.

“Our TNT Sports portfolio centers on premium live sports and our media and equity partnership with Unrivaled deepens our commitment to further expanding the depth of top tier women’s sports programming we offer our fans and presents an opportunity for us to shape and amplify the continued growth of women’s basketball,” said Luis Silberwasser, Chairman & CEO of TNT Sports.

The league features 30 of the top women's basketball players across six teams and was co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

“I mean, to be able to have a network like that that supports us, especially in Year 1, I think is just a huge testament to women's basketball right now and how much it's growing,” Collier told The Associated Press at shootaround before Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday.

Salaries for the new league will be in six figures. Compensation was key for players, many of whom have spent their offseason overseas supplementing their WNBA incomes. The average WNBA base salary is about $130,000 with the top stars able to earn more than $500,000 through salary, marketing agreements, an in-season tournament and bonuses. Many of the players also will have an equity stake in the league.

The league will run for eight weeks with the 30 players divided into six teams. The squads will play two games a week with the contests taking place on a court about two-thirds the size of a WNBA one. The teams will stay the same throughout the season.

